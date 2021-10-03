Ramaphosa turns on charm to woo Nelson Mandela Bay voters
President Cyril Ramaphosa hit the campaign trail in Nelson Mandela Bay on Sunday, wooing voters ahead of the November 1 local government polls.
He visited Motherwell, KwaLanga and Bethelsdorp...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.