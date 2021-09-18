Zuma goes continental after ConCourt refuses to scrap prison sentence

Jacob Zuma is taking the fight to rescind his imprisonment to the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights, his foundation said on Saturday.

The former president, who is on medical parole, was dealt a blow on Friday when the Constitutional Court dismissed his application to rescind its order sentencing him to 15 months in prison for contempt of court.

Zuma was sentenced in June for his failure to comply with the ConCourt’s order to appear and answer questions at the state capture commission of inquiry.

His legal team used a rare provision that allows for an application to rescind an order of the apex court where it can be proven the order was made in the party's absence and that an error was made by the court that granted it.