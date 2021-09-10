Carl Niehaus 'relaxed & unintimidated' after ANC firing, vows to continue with charges against top 6

Fired ANC staff member Carl Niehaus says he will go ahead with plans to lay charges against the party's top six leadership.

Kgothatso Madisa reported for Sunday Times Daily that the disbanded MKMVA's spokesperson was issued with notice of his dismissal on Thursday evening by ANC general manager Febe Potgieter.

His firing sparked a massive debate on social media, with some pointing to his controversial comments in the past and others questioning the dismissal process.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, a defiant Niehaus said he was “relaxed and unintimidated”.

“I will not budge a millimetre. Wrong is wrong,” he told supporters, thanking them for standing by him.

He vowed that he and others would go ahead with their legal action against the party's leaders.

“Those of us who intend to lay the charges will now proceed. We'll announce today when.”