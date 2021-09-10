News

True Crime South Africa

PODCAST | We have peace — the murder of Sinoxolo Mafevuka

By Nicole Engelbrecht - 10 September 2021
Sinoxolo Mafevuka was raped and murdered after she left her Khayelitsha home to use the communal toilet about 200m away. File photo.
Sinoxolo Mafevuka was raped and murdered after she left her Khayelitsha home to use the communal toilet about 200m away. File photo.
Image: David Harrison

On March 2 2016, a young boy on his way to school discovered the naked body of a young woman in a communal toilet in Khayelitsha.

Sinoxolo Mafevuka, who was 19 years old, had been raped and strangled. Her body had been left slumped over a leaking toilet 200m from where her family slept.

The investigation into the young woman’s brutal murder would start slowly but would soon be hastened by another horrific murder in a place very different to Khayelitsha.

Two weeks after the murder, two young men would be arrested — but rather than delivering justice, the arrests and ensuing trial would only serve to bring to light how badly Mafevuka had been let down.

In episode 58 of True Crime South Africa, we delve into Mafevuka’s case and the deep inequities it highlighted in our society.    

Listen to the story here: 

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA

E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com

subscribe

Latest Videos

Clover Authentikos Greek yoghurt | Afternoon express | 22 March 2021
C.1.2 variant: What is it and should we be worried? Explained

Most Read