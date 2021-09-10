PODCAST | We have peace — the murder of Sinoxolo Mafevuka

On March 2 2016, a young boy on his way to school discovered the naked body of a young woman in a communal toilet in Khayelitsha.

Sinoxolo Mafevuka, who was 19 years old, had been raped and strangled. Her body had been left slumped over a leaking toilet 200m from where her family slept.

The investigation into the young woman’s brutal murder would start slowly but would soon be hastened by another horrific murder in a place very different to Khayelitsha.

Two weeks after the murder, two young men would be arrested — but rather than delivering justice, the arrests and ensuing trial would only serve to bring to light how badly Mafevuka had been let down.

In episode 58 of True Crime South Africa, we delve into Mafevuka’s case and the deep inequities it highlighted in our society.

Listen to the story here: