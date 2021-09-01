New party unveils candidates and members
Abantu Integrity Movement supporters put faith in ‘integrity and honesty’ of leader Khusta Jack
“Khusta is a man of integrity, he is honest, hardworking and most of all, he leads from the front.”
These were some of the traits Abantu Integrity Movement members and councillor-candidates described as part of the reason for joining the party...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.