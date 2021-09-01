Two Gqeberha men jailed for life for murder

Two Gqeberha men were each sentenced to life in prison for a murder in Zwide in 2019.

They also received lengthy prison terms for attempted murder and robbery.

Siyabulela Mraji, 25, and Sinthembile Ntiokwana, 28, were convicted of murdering Peter Sample in his Zwide home, before shooting more people shortly thereafter.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the men had gone to Sample’s home in Higa Street and accused him of stealing speakers.

They left when Sample denied the accusation but came back later the same day, fatally shooting Sample and taking the TV.

In the street outside his house, they stopped a passing vehicle and shot the 64-year-old driver in his hands and his passenger, 70, in both legs, before taking the car and fleeing.

They were arrested the same day, with the stolen items and a 9mm pistol in their possession.

They were convicted and sentenced on Wednesday last week.

Both men received a life sentence for Sample’s murder, as well as 15 years for each count of attempted murder, 10 years for robbery and five years for the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, respectively.

The sentences will run concurrently.

Nelson Mandela Bay district detective commander Brigadier Luntu Ngubelanga commended the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Yolandi Mynhardt, from the Kwazakhele SAPS, on her dedication in helping to secure life sentences for the two men.

