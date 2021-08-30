EFF shares plans to win outright majority in Nelson Mandela Bay

With just under two months to go until the local government elections, the newly elected Nelson Mandela Bay EFF regional leadership says it wants to win the Bay with an outright majority.



Khanya Ngqisha, 37, beat former chair Amandlangawethu Madaka for the top position in a sweeping victory on Sunday at the regional people’s assembly held at the Feathermarket Centre...