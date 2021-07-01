Mobile voting stations & proxy voting: 5 things Maimane proposes to ensure safe elections amid Covid-19

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has made submissions to the Moseneke inquiry, calling for the October elections to go ahead.

On Wednesday, the inquiry heard oral submissions on whether it was possible to hold free and fair elections on October 27.

The hearing comes after the Electoral Commission (IEC) postponed by-elections in wards in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Northern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

This was due to the increase in the Covid-19 infection rate and after President Cyril Ramaphosa placed SA under an adjusted level 4 lockdown.

The IEC said the postponement would be for a period not exceeding 120 days.

Making his submissions to the inquiry, Maimane said South Africans should have their say on who leads their municipalities amid the Covid-19 pandemic and slow vaccination rollout.