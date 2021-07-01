Politics

Eswatini politicians and protesters should discuss their grievances: Dirco

Naledi Shange Reporter 01 July 2021
A protester watches as a building burns in Eswatini as part of the ongoing pro-democracy protests.
Image: Supplied

The SA government has finally broken its silence on the unrest in Eswatini.

In a statement released on Thursday, the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) said it had noted with “great concern the ongoing political and security situation” in the kingdom.

“We are particularly concerned by reports of loss of life and destruction of properties. The right to peaceful protest is universally recognised,” said Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela.

“The SA government calls on the security forces to exercise total restraint and protect the lives and property of the people, in keeping with the country’s constitutional provisions and laws.

“In addition, SA urges all political actors and civil society to engage in meaningful dialogue in order to resolve the current political challenges facing the country,” Monyela added.

