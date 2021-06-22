Tighter lockdown restrictions under discussion as Gauteng leaves Cyril Ramaphosa ‘deeply worried’

The increase in hospital admissions has put strain on the health system and this has forced government to rope in the services of military medics in Gauteng. The army team comprises 60 medics who will support the Covid-19 fight at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, as well as mass screening and contact tracing.

When asked about the increasing number of infections in Gauteng, Ramaphosa said: “I am deeply worried. We are seeing infection rates that seem to be much higher than what we have seen before and premier David Makhura is dealing with this challenge. Acting minister of health Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane is also involved and we are very grateful to have a soldier corps who are able to go in to assist.

“The deployment of more medical personnel is obviously one of the things we need and more hospital beds. They are opening up as many hospital beds as they possibly can. There is also a challenge around oxygen availability and ventilators.

“We are involved in a very, very serious situation in relation to the pandemic in Gauteng. We are also seeing cases rising in other parts of the world and here in the Western Cape. I was talking to premier Alan Winde earlier and we are seeing signs of that.”