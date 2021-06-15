ANC members protest at Luthuli House over unpaid salaries and ‘unfair’ labour practices

However, she said there was commitment to resolve them.

“We are committed to conclude the process of addressing this situation head-on and within the shortest possible period. The movement is looking into all these matters,” she said.

Duarte assured workers there was a plan in place to deal with their grievances. Part of the plan was for national officials to personally meet workers in the coming week, she said.

“We have a plan in place to manage the outstanding payments due to the provident fund and other third parties' contributions. We are committed to paying staff their salaries and while the payments may not be at the end of every month, there will be a monthly payment.

“We also wish to give our assurance that no salaries will be reduced and if we do need to retrench, this will be done after consultation with staff representatives as labour law prescribes,” she said.

Staffers, however, are demanding swift action.

“As workers, we have served the ANC with utmost dedication in ensuring it executes the mandate given to it by the people of SA. As such, we should be treated with dignity,” said spokesperson Mandla Qwane.

“Over the past four years there have been repeated late payment of salaries and failure to comply with labour laws. The fact that we have spent the past three years without the provident fund being paid leaves much to be desired.”

He said they had given the employer seven days to respond or take action on their grievances. Failure to do so would result in undesirable outcomes, he said.