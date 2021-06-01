Politics

SA should cut all ties with ‘apartheid’ Israel, Mabuyane says

Mkhululi Ndamase Politics editor 01 June 2021

SA should do to Israel what the world did to the apartheid government — sever all diplomatic and trade ties.

This is according to Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, who says while the anti-Israel protests nationwide have put pressure on the Middle East country, more needed to be done against the “apartheid state”...

