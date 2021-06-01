SA should cut all ties with ‘apartheid’ Israel, Mabuyane says
SA should do to Israel what the world did to the apartheid government — sever all diplomatic and trade ties.
This is according to Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, who says while the anti-Israel protests nationwide have put pressure on the Middle East country, more needed to be done against the “apartheid state”...
