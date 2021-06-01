Suspected gangster to stay in custody until court appearance next week

A suspected gang member, arrested in Gqeberha at the weekend for the illegal possession of a firearm, ammunition and drugs, will remain in custody until next week, when he is expected to appear in court.

Cheslin McCabe, 25, was arrested shortly before 4pm on Sunday after police were tipped off about a suspected gang member in a maroon Datsun Go in the vicinity of North End.

“The vehicle was spotted in Military Road in North End and when the suspect noticed the police vehicle, he jumped out and started to run,” police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

“He was apprehended and on searching him, a firearm was [allegedly] found on his waist as well as three packets of tik and cash.

“The Datsun Go, however, sped off,” Naidu said.

The firearm had been reported stolen during a robbery in Motherwell in January.

McCabe is due to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

