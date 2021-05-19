'Play your part,' Ramaphosa pleads with credit ratings agencies at Paris summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa has pleaded with credit ratings agencies to “play their part”, as many vulnerable countries struggle to recover from the devastating economic impact caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Credit ratings agencies need to play their role without acting as a deterrent to countries who seek to take advantage of credible and transparent credit relief measures,” said Ramaphosa on Tuesday.

The president was speaking during the high-level Paris summit on financing African economies. Ramaphosa said the gathering takes place at a critical juncture when the economies of Africa and indeed the entire world are counting the cost of the Covid-19 pandemic, and considering the measures that are urgently needed for a swift recovery.

While counties recover economically, Ramaphosa said: “The most important task at hand is to protect and save lives. We therefore need to ensure that everyone has access to the vaccine in an equitable manner.”

He told President Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders that economies on the African continent have “been particularly hard hit” by the pandemic.