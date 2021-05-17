Mziwonke Ndabeni blasts Ace for defying party

Senior ANC provincial leader comes out guns blazing ahead of ward 17 by-election

PREMIUM

The actions of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule should be condemned by the party’s provincial, regional and branch structures.



This was the message from ANC Eastern Cape elections co-ordinator Mziwonke Ndabeni, who closed off the Siyanqoba rally at Nangoza Jebe Hall, in New Brighton, on Sunday...

