Mziwonke Ndabeni blasts Ace for defying party
Senior ANC provincial leader comes out guns blazing ahead of ward 17 by-election
The actions of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule should be condemned by the party’s provincial, regional and branch structures.
This was the message from ANC Eastern Cape elections co-ordinator Mziwonke Ndabeni, who closed off the Siyanqoba rally at Nangoza Jebe Hall, in New Brighton, on Sunday...
