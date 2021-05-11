It’s ANC v EFF in fight for control of New Brighton
Other parties choose to focus on October 27 polls rather than by-election
It will be a two-horse race when residents elect a new councillor for New Brighton next week, with the ANC and EFF going head to head in the fight for control of the ward.
Ludwe Mnyandu, 41, is confident he will retain Nelson Mandela Bay’s Ward 17 for the ANC, while EFF candidate Khulile Dyeza, 52, hopes to do what no-one has done before — beat the ANC in its New Brighton stronghold...
