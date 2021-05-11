Nelson Mandela Bay account dodgers put on notice

City to revisit credit control policy from 2012 in bid to recoup R6bn owed by ratepayers

PREMIUM

Rates and services defaulters beware — the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is coming for you as it wants to recoup more than R6bn it is owed.



The metro has implemented its credit control policy from 2012 which will see electricity meters blocked when accounts in arrears for more than 30 days are overdue by a further 15 days...

