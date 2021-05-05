Politics

BREAKING | United Front booted out of Nelson Mandela Bay coalition

Nomazima Nkosi Senior council reporter 05 May 2021

United Front councillor Mkhuseli Mtsila has been fired as human settlements political boss in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Mayor Nqaba Bhanga made the announcement during a mayoral committee meeting on Wednesday morning...

