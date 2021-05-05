BREAKING | United Front booted out of Nelson Mandela Bay coalition
United Front councillor Mkhuseli Mtsila has been fired as human settlements political boss in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Mayor Nqaba Bhanga made the announcement during a mayoral committee meeting on Wednesday morning...
