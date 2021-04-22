Zuma said intelligence report used to sack Gordhan and Jonas 'may not exist': intelligence watchdog

Upon launching the investigation, Dintwe requested a meeting with Zuma which was granted.

“It was a very nice meeting,” said Dintwe in what appeared to have been Zuma using his charm to disarm the IGI. “He [Zuma] said that he is hearing people talking about an intelligence report and that that report may be none-existent because as a president sometimes [he] gets verbal briefings.

“He said when the time is right he will explain the issue so that I understand.”

And with that it was the end of the meeting without Dintwe having clarity about the existence of the said intelligence report or the authenticity thereof.

“What we had was what we downloaded on the internet like everybody else and the president had not taken ownership of it,” said Dintwe. “So I said that we cannot deal with origin of a document and veracity if it is unowned at all.”

Dintwe said Zuma left the office without fulfilling his promise to explain and with that the investigation was left with an inconclusive finding.

The IGI however said all intelligence services in the country distanced themselves from ever giving Zuma a report or briefing about Gordhan and Jonas.