Khaya Dladla on declining jobs to avoid being typecast

After leaving Uzalo, actor Khaya Dladla went without big TV roles for a while and has explained it was deliberate to avoid being typecast.

Having played Uzalo's GC with finesse, the actor revealed his exit from the SABC1 soapie attracted offers from other productions. However, Khaya told TshisaLIVE most productions wanted him to act in a role that was a version of GC!

“I had to sit out some opportunities because everyone was offering me an opportunity to act as a different version of GC. A GC in a different story but as an artist and as an actor who knows how much more I have to offer, I couldn't allow myself to be typecast in that. I'm a casting director myself so I had to be vigilant to that.”

Khaya said he will always be grateful for the love he's received from the industry — through award nominations — and the love audiences have for GC. However, it was important for him to show them the brilliant GC was not all he has to offer as an actor.