WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry hears evidence related to Prasa from Lucky Montana
The state capture inquiry resumes on Tuesday to hear evidence relating to allegations of corruption at the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) from former group CEO Lucky Montana
Montana last week suggested to the inquiry’s chairperson, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, that he should summon former Prasa board chair Popo Molefe back to the witness stand and ask him to “explain how it is possible that companies contracted to Prasa pay his foundation trust”.
“It was a very systematic and corrupt scheme that Mr Molefe ran at Prasa,” he said.
Speaking about the growth in irregular expenditure at Prasa when he was CEO, Montana again blamed Molefe.
Irregular expenditure ballooned from R100m in 2013 to R14bn in 2015, according to findings by the auditor-general (AG). Montana said this was because the Molefe-led board withheld supporting documents requested by the AG.
“The R14bn, it is false. You can see this is a political game that is being played,” he told Zondo.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.