WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry hears evidence related to Prasa from Lucky Montana

“It was a very systematic and corrupt scheme that Mr Molefe ran at Prasa,” he said.

Speaking about the growth in irregular expenditure at Prasa when he was CEO, Montana again blamed Molefe.

Irregular expenditure ballooned from R100m in 2013 to R14bn in 2015, according to findings by the auditor-general (AG). Montana said this was because the Molefe-led board withheld supporting documents requested by the AG.

“The R14bn, it is false. You can see this is a political game that is being played,” he told Zondo.

