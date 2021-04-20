New Sis Vee, who dis? 'The Queen' fans go crazy over Thembisa Mdoda’s new role
Actress Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo made her debut as Vuyiswa on The Queen on Monday which caught some fans of the telenovela off guard but left many others excited for her new journey.
Mzansi Magic announced that Thembisa would step into Vuyiswa's shoes last month and explained it was because the actress who had played the role since the inception of the telenovela, Zandile Msutwana, had sustained an injury while on set.
“It is with both great sadness and excitement that we make this announcement. Zandile Msutwana, who plays Vuyiswa Maake, sustained an injury while on set. Unfortunately, Msutwana cannot carry out her duties and has been booked off to recover well at home.
“With the endless inconveniences that came with the pandemic, regrettably, production has to wrap up season five and that means someone had to be found to play the role of Vuyiswa Maake in the absence of Msutwana,” the channel said in a statement posted on their website.
Fans were “very excited” for Thembisa and thankful to her for taking this gigantic challenge and went on to wish Zandile a speedy recovery.
Taking to Instagram on the day of her debut, Thembisa expressed her gratitude for the love and applauded Zandile for the “powerhouse of a character” she's built.
“Thank you for the warm welcome everyone. Zandile Msutwana has built a powerhouse of a character. It’s an honour walking this journey. Get well soon, beautiful.”
Despite having seen or heard the reports that Vuyiswa will get a face change, some of the viewers of The Queen still got the shock of their lives when Hector called Vuyiswa and it was Thembisa, not Zandile who answered.
The TL was filled with memes to the effect of “obani labanantu” while others took to the TL to catch up on what happened to Zandile.
While others seem sceptical that they will ever see Thembisa as Vuyiswa, others trust in her thespian ability enough to trust that they will soon get used to Vuyiswa 2.
Here are the mixed reactions from Thembisa's debut as Vuyiswa:
Thatha Vuyiswa ...This was our perfect #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/jzrQJFUFVR— #TshiamoCallsMeMicali 🥰❤️ (@Kgadi_Bodese) April 19, 2021
#TheQueenMzansi #vuyiswa— Mangikatshepi (@mangikatshepi) April 20, 2021
Vuyiswa after vaccine pic.twitter.com/NZVUYXoc1j
#TheQueenMzansi whats up with the new Vuyiswa pic.twitter.com/RI4Y5tVrpH— junior muraga (@JuniorMuraga) April 19, 2021
I was shocked to hear Hector calling her Vuyiswa😭#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/wRkW3JvvkS— Mookepo Construction and Projects (@McKuff_LeGenD) April 19, 2021
#TheQueenMzansi when vuyiswa pulls up at Hector's crib!📍🏡🤣 pic.twitter.com/hrcYTaRP7P— titty & dolla (@maloyarhnkosii) April 20, 2021
Guys let's be honest✋✋— Yoliswa Mkhwane 🇿🇦 (@mkhwanekid) April 19, 2021
New Vuyiswa's ascent sounds the same as Old Vuyiswa's. #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/zzrx7nvGgK
The new Vuyiswa was such an unpleasant surprise. #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/zKb3nhsL59— T.E.N (@TEN94735701) April 19, 2021
When Vuyiswa appeared I was like 🤔🤔obani lababantu #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/aSNk2ZZB1G— C H A B E D I (@IamChabza) April 19, 2021
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.