Ndlozi and ‘mistaken identity’ in rape charges: Support rolls in after police clear him

Support for EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has been rolling in after the police cleared him of rape allegations, saying he was not the man being investigated in the case.

According to Daily Sun, a 23-year-old woman alleged she was raped by Ndlozi in a Sandton penthouse. She allegedly named Ndlozi as the rape suspect in her police statement.

However, Ndlozi denied he was at the Sandton penthouse and knowing the victim.

He said the case was a “terrible instance of mistaken identity” and he would co-operate with authorities to clear his name.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said a rape case was opened but Ndlozi “is not a suspect in this case”.

"While police are not at liberty to disclose or confirm identities of victims/complainants and suspects, we can confirm Dr Ndlozi is not a suspect in this case,” said Peters.