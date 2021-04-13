Ace Magashule widens ‘step-aside’ scope to include those not facing criminal charges

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule seems to have single-handedly widened the scope of those who will be affected by the party’s step-aside resolution.

This is contained in a letter dated April 9 in which Magashule gives provincial secretaries Thursday as the deadline to send the names of those who will have to vacate their positions.

In the letter, which TimesLIVE has seen, Magashule widens the scope by telling provincial secretaries they need to send the names of ANC members who are facing corruption or serious criminal charges and also those who are facing allegations of or are implicated in corruption.

“Provinces are requested to submit, by April 15, the names of those members who have been charged with corruption or other serious crimes and those who are alleged, reported to be or implicated in corrupt activities. Provinces must provide details of whether affected comrades have been personally informed in writing,” he said in the letter.

However, this is in clear contrast with the decision taken last month by the party’s highest decision-making body, the national executive committee (NEC), which limited affected parties to those who have been formally charged.