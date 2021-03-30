Defiant Mafaya accuses city manager, mayor of running ‘boy’s club’
Nelson Mandela Bay speaker Buyelwa Mafaya adjourned Tuesday’s special meeting — called to debate a motion for her to be removed — pending the outcome of a court ruling.
Mafaya had earlier approached the high court in Gqeberha on an urgent basis to interdict councillors from convening the meeting in an attempt to unseat her...
