Defiant Mafaya accuses city manager, mayor of running ‘boy’s club’

Nelson Mandela Bay speaker Buyelwa Mafaya adjourned Tuesday’s special meeting — called to debate a motion for her to be removed — pending the outcome of a court ruling.



Mafaya had earlier approached the high court in Gqeberha on an urgent basis to interdict councillors from convening the meeting in an attempt to unseat her...

