Div confident EP will play in Currie Cup Prem

Cash boost vital to keep and attract talent

PREMIUM

There is a 70% chance EP will be included in the top tier Currie Cup Premier Division, which will ensure millions of rand in extra funding, Elephants coach Peter de Villiers says.



Despite his team struggling to keep their heads above water in the Preparation Series, De Villiers is confident SA Rugby bosses will not abandon them. ..

