Stalwart Murphy Morobe lambastes ANC for losing its way

ANC stalwart Murphy Morobe has taken a jab at the governing party, accusing it of having lost its position as a leader of society due to its inability to address corruption and its own internal problems.

Morobe was speaking at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg on Sunday during the fourth anniversary of the death of struggle icon Ahmed Kathrada.

Morobe is among the initiators of the “Defend our Democracy” campaign, which was recently launched in response to former president Jacob Zuma’s defiance of the Zondo commission's request and a Constitutional Court order that he testify before the commission on corruption and state capture allegations in which he is implicated.

