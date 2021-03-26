Politics

Mbalula catches smoke for asking which country is handling Covid-19 better than SA

Unathi Nkanjeni Reporter 26 March 2021
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula took flak for defending the government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. File image.
Image: Sunday Times

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula is getting shaded on social media for his opinion on the government’s fight against Covid-19.

On Thursday Mbalula suggested no other government in the world was better than the SA government when it came to dealing with the pandemic.

“Which part of the world is better than us?” Mbalula responded to a tweet suggesting the pandemic would affect SA for the next five years because of the government.

This is not the first time the minister has caught smoke for his opinions about the government.

He was the butt of jokes earlier this month after sports presenter Robert Marawa commented about a protest in Paraguay over corruption and the government’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis in that country.

Marawa’s “hint hint” expression saw Mbalula taking offence and asking if the government was not doing enough to fight corruption.

He said the government was doing its best to curb corruption and there would be no need for South Africans to take to the streets to  protest.

On social media, Mbalula’s latest defence of the government saw him topping the trending list as many criticised him.

Here is a snapshot of some the reactions:

