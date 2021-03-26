Mbalula catches smoke for asking which country is handling Covid-19 better than SA
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula is getting shaded on social media for his opinion on the government’s fight against Covid-19.
On Thursday Mbalula suggested no other government in the world was better than the SA government when it came to dealing with the pandemic.
“Which part of the world is better than us?” Mbalula responded to a tweet suggesting the pandemic would affect SA for the next five years because of the government.
This is not the first time the minister has caught smoke for his opinions about the government.
He was the butt of jokes earlier this month after sports presenter Robert Marawa commented about a protest in Paraguay over corruption and the government’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis in that country.
Marawa’s “hint hint” expression saw Mbalula taking offence and asking if the government was not doing enough to fight corruption.
He said the government was doing its best to curb corruption and there would be no need for South Africans to take to the streets to protest.
On social media, Mbalula’s latest defence of the government saw him topping the trending list as many criticised him.
Here is a snapshot of some the reactions:
Fikile Mbalula is quick to reply to everything that doesn’t concern him but once we start talking about things related to his job, it’s like he doesn’t know how to use Twitter. For as long as we have such ministers, we can forget about coming out of this MESS we in.— Tshilidzi (@CeciliaMunyai) March 25, 2021
If Twitter could indefinitely suspend Trump they should indefinitely suspend Fikile Mbalula— Debugger 🕷️ (@_StormHaze) March 24, 2021
The government has not even vaccinated 1% of the population aren’t u embarrassed to even ask that question Mbaks? We have countries that have already exceeded 50% of the population or the 10 million mark comrade.— Proud Saffa 🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@mlodi_lodder) March 25, 2021
Zim is better organized than South Africa. The infrastructure is protect.— v.sinana (@v_sinana) March 26, 2021
They failed in just 25 years. They were given this country with milk and gold everywhere. Now all has disappeared. This could be the worst African sate.— v.sinana (@v_sinana) March 26, 2021
