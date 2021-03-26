Afrimat expands its footprint with new ready-mix concrete batch plant
Quality ready-mix concrete for small, medium and large-scale civil engineering and infrastructure projects in Gqerberha and surrounds
The Denver Readymix Concrete Batch plant that officially opened for business on March 10 2021 signals an exciting new chapter for Afrimat in the Eastern Cape and for the community of Gqerberha.
Whether you are a small or medium-sized business or working on large-scale civil engineering and infrastructure projects in Gqerberha and surrounds, Denver Readymix is ready to supply you with quality concrete.
With more than 50 years of experience, Afrimat is trusted for consistently delivering exceptional products and service and the Denver team looks forward to building on this legacy and delivering top-quality ready-mix concrete solutions.
The ready-mix concrete plant can batch 70m³ an hour and the equipment ensures the minimum industry specifications and requirements are met. This, along with the company’s technical expertise, allows Afrimat to deliver quality ready-mix concrete within the specified time frames.
The company’s expert technical team, based in Cape Town, is also at hand to help develop specialised products at the request of customers.
In addition to Denver Readymix, Afrimat has 25 fixed ready-mix operations in the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Free State and Limpopo, complemented by mobile ready-mix plants, which can be set up anywhere across the country on a per-project basis.
The Concrete-based Products division supplies concrete primarily to large-scale civil engineering and infrastructure projects through its fixed and mobile ready-mix plants where it’s batched on demand and transported to site by mixer trucks.
This service is also available to smaller businesses in Gqerberha and surrounding areas within a 100km radius, such as Kirkwood, Hankey, Patensie and Jeffreys Bay.
Afrimat’s proprietary commercial quarries, located in eight of SA’s provinces and in Mozambique, also supply most of the raw materials for its concrete products and ready-mix divisions.
The Aggregates division produces aggregates in a variety of sizes and technical specifications, primarily with products which include stone, gravel and sand.
Both divisions fall under one of Afrimat’s main key divisions: Construction Materials.
The group also supplies products and services through its Industrial Minerals division, Bulk Commodities division and Contracting Services division.
With 50 years’ worth of expertise, Afrimat’s products are all built on the foundation of quality and durability.
For more information, visit the Afrimat website, call +2741 398 9300 or email salesdenver@afrimat.co.za.
About the author: Lloyd Minter is Afrimat sales & logistics manager, Eastern Cape Aggregates
