Afrimat expands its footprint with new ready-mix concrete batch plant

The Denver Readymix Concrete Batch plant that officially opened for business on March 10 2021 signals an exciting new chapter for Afrimat in the Eastern Cape and for the community of Gqerberha.

Whether you are a small or medium-sized business or working on large-scale civil engineering and infrastructure projects in Gqerberha and surrounds, Denver Readymix is ready to supply you with quality concrete.

With more than 50 years of experience, Afrimat is trusted for consistently delivering exceptional products and service and the Denver team looks forward to building on this legacy and delivering top-quality ready-mix concrete solutions.

The ready-mix concrete plant can batch 70m³ an hour and the equipment ensures the minimum industry specifications and requirements are met. This, along with the company’s technical expertise, allows Afrimat to deliver quality ready-mix concrete within the specified time frames.