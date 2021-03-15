'I owe you no apology': Mbalula denies calling Lindiwe Sisulu a 'criminal'

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has reignited his quarrel with human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu after she made an official complaint against him to ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

On Sunday, Mbalula criticised Sisulu for not affording him a “basic courtesy” of clarifying his Twitter rant last week.

On March 8, Mbalula launched an attack against former president Jacob Zuma after Sisulu shared a picture of herself and the other candidates who vied for the ANC presidency in December 2017. Those pictured with Sisulu included Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Cyril Ramaphosa, Jeff Radebe, Zweli Mkhize, Baleka Mbete and Zuma.

In a now-deleted tweet, Mbalula said Zuma organised the dinner with a firm belief that his ex-wife Dlamini-Zuma would win the 2017 election.

“We all got shocked. Long live David Mabuza for saving us from this monarchy disaster! Viva Dabede,” he said.

In her defence, Sisulu told Mbalula that she shared the picture for reminiscing purposes and would not entertain other interpretations of it. “The aim of this picture was to show what a beautiful night we had as the presidential hopefuls in 2017,” she said.