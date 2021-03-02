WATCH | Groceries and Nkandla: Dudu Myeni pays Jacob Zuma a visit

Embattled former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni is the latest person to pay former president Jacob Zuma a visit at his Nkandla homestead.

In a video shared on social media Myeni is seen gifting Zuma groceries.

Myeni said the groceries were to feed visitors who have been visiting Zuma's home.

She said Zuma was a pensioner “who has no shares in any mining company” and that “as a woman”, she's been observing how he loves to host people.

“It's a great honour and pleasure for me to have known you, for a number of years of over two decades or so,” Myeni told Zuma.

“The other pleasure was to know you in the workspace and serving you in your foundation, but today I came here for nothing but to say to you that I see you continue to host people in Nkandla. I see people are coming in large numbers, but what I've been observing, as a woman, is that you continue to dine with them and you still are happy to host people, as you always say that you love people and it shows in how you interact with them.”