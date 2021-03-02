Evidence implicating Ramaphosa not swept under carpet, Judge Zondo assures Brian Molefe

Former Eskom boss Brian Molefe on Tuesday expressed concern that his evidence implicating President Cyril Ramaphosa may have been swept under the carpet at the state capture inquiry.

Evidence leader advocate Pule Seleka omitted the part about Ramaphosa during his recap of Molefe’s testimony in January when he appeared at the commission for the first time.

This led to Molefe protesting to commission chairperson justice Raymond Zondo that implicating a president was no matter that could just be swept under the carpet.

Molefe, during his testimony in January and repeated on Tuesday, said Ramaphosa was providing political protection to Optimum because he was a shareholder when he was deputy president of the ANC.

Zondo moved to assure Molefe that all those implicated in his controversial opening statement, including the president, had been served notice for their responses.