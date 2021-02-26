NMBay council to debate Walter Shaidi’s job status

Separation agreement for corruption-accused infrastructure boss up for consideration

The Nelson Mandela Bay council will consider a separation agreement between the city and corruption-accused infrastructure boss Walter Shaidi on Friday.



Shaidi was one of nine people who allegedly colluded in Integrated Public Transport System tender corruption totalling about R75m in the Bay...

