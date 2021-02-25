Government warns on rising debt: Budget 2021 spending goes to learning, grants and health

The economy contracted by 7.2% in 2020, lower than the 7.8% projected by the National Treasury in the 2020 medium-term budget. It is expected to rebound in 2021 to record 3.3% growth.

While tax revenue is still R213bn below target, revenue service Sars was able to collect R99bn more than anticipated as the economy gradually reopened. This increase in revenue spells good news for workers, with the Treasury opting to scrap proposed tax increases of R40bn.

The Treasury warned in its Budget Review document that urgent steps were required to avoid the country entering into a debt spiral and possibly defaulting on repayments.

Government debt will stabilise at 88.9% of GDP by 2025/26 before declining and a surplus is recorded.

“Funds that could be spent on economic and social priorities are being redirected to pay local and overseas bondholders. Over the next three years, annual debt service payments exceed government spending on most functions including health, economic services, and peace and security.”

Government has identified R307bn in savings over the next three years, including a R144bn reduction in the wage bill.

The state will enter into this year’s wage negotiations with public sector unions having been buoyed by victories in the labour court affirming its refusal to honour the last leg of a costly three-year wage agreement.