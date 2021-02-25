Jordynn beats cancer — and aces matric

Collegiate pupil off to study at Rhodes after challenging path to bachelor’s pass



If cancer and three years of chemotherapy was no match for Jordynn Human, then she certainly was not going to let exams, missing nearly two years of school and the uncertainty around the Covid-19 pandemic, get to her.



The 18-year-old matriculated with a bachelor’s pass and has been accepted to study psychology at Rhodes University...

