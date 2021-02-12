2021 local government elections will go ahead as planned: Cyril Ramaphosa

Local government elections will continue as planned this year, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced during the state of the nation address on Thursday.

This was despite calls from the EFF and some sections of Ramaphosa's own party, the ANC, for the municipal polls to be postponed.

Ramaphosa said that Covid-19 had changed the way of life across the world so adjustments would have to made as how elections are conducted.

The poll is scheduled for any time between August and November this year and must go ahead, according to Ramaphosa, because citizens have the right to choose their preferred representatives at municipal level.