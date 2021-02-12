Covid worsened EC school dropout rate in 2020, says MEC
More than 130,000 Eastern Cape pupils are believed to have dropped out in the 2020 academic year.
Education MEC Fundile Gade says given the effects of Covid-19 on the province, it could be assumed many pupils left school for economic and social reasons, as well as school transfers and loss of interest in schooling...
