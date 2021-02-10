SA's Covid-19 phase 1 vaccine rollout to start next week with J&J shots

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said the nationwide phase 1 vaccine rollout is expected to start some time next week, with the exact date to be announced by the cabinet.

Mkhize said he would love to be among the first people to take the vaccine, adding that several political and government leaders have also put their hands up to take the first jabs to put the rest of the country at ease that the vaccines are safe.

Given the outcomes of the efficacy studies, the department will continue with the planned phase 1 vaccination using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine instead of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Mkhize said the department was finalising payments with Johnson & Johnson.