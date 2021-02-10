Ex-EP Rugby members arrested for fraud, money laundering

Three senior former EP Rugby Union members are among five people arrested on Wednesday morning for allegedly attempting to defraud the provincial union.

They face charges of fraud and money laundering. The men are expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court later on Wednesday morning for a formal bail application.

It is alleged that the accused operated as a syndicate to defraud the EPRU and the National Lotteries Board by falsifying invoices.

The alleged offences took place in December 2019.

This is a developing story.

HeraldLIVE