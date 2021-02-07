Ramaphosa ‘can’t pretend to be a pure balloon that floated above all this ANC dirt’, says John Steenhuisen

“It is disingenuous in the extreme for President Cyril Ramaphosa to pretend to be a pure as the driven snow balloon that floated above all this ANC dirt that has emerged.”

This is what DA leader John Steenhuisen had to say on why Ramaphosa should appear at the state capture inquiry.

Steenhuisen was speaking on the DA’s webcast hosted by the party’s national spokesperson, Siviwe Gwarube.

He said Ramaphosa must account not only for his role but also for the ANC’s alleged role in plunging SA deep into crisis.

“He must be held accountable because President Ramaphosa was for many years the chairperson of the ANC's cadre deployment committee and had been responsible for a lot of the people who have gone on to serve on state-owned enterprise boards like [former SABC COO] Hlaudi Motsoeneng,” said Steenhuisen.