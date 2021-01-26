State capture: Minister Ayanda Dlodlo's attempt to stop SSA evidence falls flat

However, he failed to demonstrate how and which part of Jafta’s evidence posed this threat.

He then moved to advance a line that Jafta had not consulted with Dlodlo, who is the “executive authority” of state security matters in the country.

Asked which law required this, he attempted to quote a section of the Intelligence Services Act which said nothing about consultation between the minister and the DG of the SSA.

Ntsebeza said he had not had enough consultation time with Dlodlo because the minister had only received Jafta’s affidavit on Monday night.

“There is a [lockdown] curfew in operation so by 9pm we are rushing. I left my chambers 8.20pm. She [Dlodlo] did send me WhatsApp messages but WhatsApp messages can never substitute a proper consultation so we can answer the questions the chairperson has asked,” Ntsebeza submitted.

Deputy chief justice Zondo dismissed the application for the proceedings to be adjourned.

“As things presently stand, you [Ntsebeza] said the minister had concern that Mr Jafta’s evidence will or may compromise national security. Nothing appears to support that in your argument.