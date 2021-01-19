'Grow up!' - Lindiwe Zulu responds to criticism over Sassa water cannon incident

“You’ll be a minister one good day. If not, you’ll be responsible for somebody or something and you’ll be confronted with situations. Grow up!”

This is what social development minister Lindiwe Zulu told a critic who raised concern about the police using water cannons on social grant applicants outside a SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) office in Cape Town.

Zulu had posted a picture of herself climbing out of a police van during a visit to the office, which she captioned, “All in a day’s work. We go there to help solve the problems”.

Many slammed the minister for the post, with one claiming Zulu was “in the comfort of a nyala while our grandmothers with disabilities were being sprayed with water. Ay, unesibindi mama [you have the gall]”.