Ramaphosa concludes meeting with interfaith leaders while two church leaders are arrested

Government has roped in religious leaders to help communicate facts around the Covid-19 pandemic on the same day two church leaders were arrested for contravention of lockdown regulations.

According to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Twitter account, on Sunday evening he concluded an engagement with interfaith leaders in which a Covid-19 risk-adjusted strategy was discussed.

“At a time of rapidly rising infections, and sadly many deaths, we gave an update on the rate of infections, hospital admissions, lives lost and the vaccine rollout strategy.

“We emphasised the need for clear communication of facts. All the faith leaders welcomed the consultation and expressed appreciation for the efforts by government, and the role of religious leaders to continue to mobilise communities to follow all the health protocols,” Ramaphosa tweeted.