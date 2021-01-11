ADM freezes salaries for four months
No guarantee they will be paid after June as bank overdrafts relied on in the past have dried up
Amathole district municipality will not pay the salaries of its 1,670 employees, councillors and traditional leaders for four months from February.
Moreover, the “unsustainable” bank overdrafts ADM tended to rely on in the past have dried up...
