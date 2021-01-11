Online arts camp proving a hit for bored, housebound children

PREMIUM

With extended school holidays and a lack of outdoor activities during the national lockdown, one Port Elizabeth dancer has opted to put her skills to use by offering various online performing arts classes to keep children entertained, active and out of mischief.



Nicki Ray Production founder and director, Nicki-Ann Rayepen, said the activities — which include dance, drama, singing techniques and exercises — provided constructive respite and excitement from children’s everyday lives...

