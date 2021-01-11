News

Online arts camp proving a hit for bored, housebound children

PREMIUM
By Devon Koen - 11 January 2021

With extended school holidays and a lack of outdoor activities during the national lockdown, one Port Elizabeth dancer has opted to put her skills to use by offering various online performing arts classes to keep children entertained, active and out of mischief.

Nicki Ray Production founder and director, Nicki-Ann Rayepen, said the activities — which include dance, drama, singing techniques and exercises — provided constructive respite and excitement from children’s everyday lives...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made

Most Read

X