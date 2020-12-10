AG confirms SANDF was invoiced R260m for unregistered Cuban drug

The auditor-general has confirmed that the defence department has been invoiced to the tune of R260m for Heberon Interferon-Alpha-2B, an unregistered medical drug from Cuba.

Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke said on Wednesday that her office picked up that R34.68m of the amount had already been paid.

“In so far as what we found at the department of defence is that, when we looked at the accounting records, we found invoices to the value of R260m ... invoices and evidence of imports for goods that would have come through by August 17,” she said.

“Some time up until August, R230m of invoices, but a payment of R34.86m,” she added.

Maluleke, who announced the results of the second audit into Covid-19 funds on Wednesday, said they would follow up on the matter when her office completes its year-end audit.