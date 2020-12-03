President Cyril Ramaphosa decries state of municipalities

President Cyril Ramaphosa has decried the poor state of local government in SA, saying some municipalities are facing a crisis of credibility with residents.

“Coupled with institutional weaknesses, like corruption and nepotism, many of our municipalities are facing a crisis of credibility and believability by our people,” said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa was addressing the opening of the SA Local Government Association national members assembly.

“We cannot have municipalities that are so dysfunctional that people feel they must resort to violence to be heard. We simply cannot afford for local government to fail because when local government fails, provincial government fails and ultimately the national government fails, it is too important to our people and their lives,” he said.

Ramaphosa flagged poor audit outcomes as one of the measures of failure in local government.

“We must all admit that local government, while it has done a lot of things to benefit our people, it also faces a number of very serious challenges. A measure of the extent of these challenges are the poor municipal audit outcomes,” he said.