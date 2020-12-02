Julius Malema calls for cabinet reshuffle a day after EFF demands sacking of Pravin Gordhan
EFF leader Julius Malema has shocked many by calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to reshuffle his cabinet ministers.
“We need a cabinet reshuffle, sir, President Cyril Ramaphosa. I'm asking nicely. Please,” Malema tweeted on Tuesday.
His plea comes one day after the EFF called for the sacking of public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.
The minister was thrust in the spotlight on Monday during his cross-examination by former SA Revenue Service (Sars) boss Tom Moyane at the state capture inquiry.
During his testimony before the inquiry more than a year ago, the minister accused Moyane of acting with malice and advancing state capture by taking legal action against Gordhan in 2015.
The former Sars boss took the minister on for approving the early retirement of Sars deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay. Moyane further accused Gordhan of being the kingpin in the establishment of the controversial Rogue Unit at Sars.
On Monday, the minister admitted the unit did exist, but denied it was illegal.
Reacting to this, the EFF demanded the “immediate removal" of Gordhan.
“This admission of the existence of the unit, which is ironically rationalised by Gordhan as necessary in fighting against illicit trade and described as being a product of international benchmarking across the globe, is groundbreaking and reveals Gordhan is a man characterised by untruthfulness and thuggery."
Some have backed Malema by saying old ministers must retire and give the youth an opportunity to lead, while others sided with Ramaphosa, saying the leader of the red berets has no say in who is appointed in the cabinet.
Here are some of the reactions:
But its not your cabinet in the first place Juju, you can't get to choose if ministers should be moved, in the same way that Ramaphosa can't choose MP's for the EFF. Otherwise we setting ourselves up for another state capture.— sdudla (@Tom47096338) December 1, 2020
Lol reshuffling the cabinet in SA is a joke...take a failure from one position so they can go and fail in another... pic.twitter.com/0ImZGOUbqi— ☣Shady☣ (@ShadyDuki) December 1, 2020
To remove Pravin you have to remove Cyril!— Khanyisa #Politics 4 the ppl ❤️✌️ (@Khanyisa_SA) December 1, 2020
Your plea will fall on deaf ears.
Anyway I agree it's long overdue, Chef Tito Mboweni, Pharmacist Pravin Gordhan and Stella Ndabeni must be the first to be reshuffled.— Marxist (@Kgomo389) December 1, 2020
Win elections, then create your own cabinet bro pic.twitter.com/f89nipDuQd— M. V. E _Thanos (@Mvelo_E) December 1, 2020
Reshuffle? How is that gonna help. We are still going to see the same faces, with different titles, doing the same thing. The people in parliament need to retire!!! Give young people a chance. Give young people a chance. Give young people a chance.— CIRHA AMBITION⁹⁵ (@guytee17) December 1, 2020
You don't demand a cabinet reshuffle,Julius! You were never part of any appointment,cheeky statement from someone outside ANC— uPhuthumile (@Watu_JayP) December 1, 2020
You need to win elections first, be elected as President, apppoint your own cabinet, reshuffle those you dislike as you please.— JohnS (@JohnSekgobela1) December 1, 2020
It is inane to beg tje State President , not voted into power by you, to reshuffle his cabinet at your lousy wishes; did you help him appoint it?
