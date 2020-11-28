Dudu Myeni makes cash payment 'in R200 notes' as part of legal fees settlement in delinquency case
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said on Friday that former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni had paid R118,291.94 — some of it in cash — for legal fees in its delinquent director case against her.
In a statement, Outa said Myeni has paid the legal costs in its case — alongside the SAA Pilots Association (SAAPA) — for her failed applications aimed at blocking the delinquent director ruling.
In May, Myeni was declared a delinquent director for life, with the court ordering that she pay legal costs.
According to Outa, Myeni made the payments this week, but only after a warrant was obtained a week earlier and the sheriff of the court “moved to seize goods from Myeni to cover the costs”. Myeni, Outa said, subsequently “promised to pay”.
“This week, two payments totalling R118,291.94 were made to the Outa-SAAPA lawyers. At least one payment was in cash, in R200 notes,” the statement read.
In a subsequent tweet, the organisation said that the cash payment totalled “R57k, in R200 notes”.
TimesLIVE has reached out to Myeni for comment. This story will be updated.
After we sent the sheriff to #DuduMyeni's house to seize goods to cover #OUTA and #SAAPA's long overdue legal fees, she finally made 2 payments totaling R118 291.94. At least one payment was in cash (totalling R57k, in R200 notes) https://t.co/6wbTakmeSZ— OUTA (@OUTASA) November 27, 2020
