WATCH | Zondo instructs criminal charge against Dudu Myeni for unmasking Mr X: How it unfolded

On Friday, inquiry chairperson Zondo instructed the inquiry's legal team to assist the commission secretary to lay a criminal charge against Myeni.

“I have instructed the legal team to assist the secretary to prepare the documentation necessary so the secretary of the commission can lay a criminal complaint against Ms Dudu Myeni,” Zondo said at the start of the day's hearing.

“And for the police to investigate possible contravention of either sections 5 of the Commissions Act or regulation 9 of the regulations of the commission, and that process will be taken forward urgently.”

TimesLIVE